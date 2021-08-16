A Bremenfest blast

Little Miss Bremenfest 2021 Sophie Elking, 6, of New Bremen, Daughter of Kyle and Kelly Elking, was crowned on Friday, Aug. 13.
Kash Bergman, 3, front, and his brother Calum Bergman, 2, both of New Bremen, tame the Rocket Ride Friday, Aug. 13, at Bremenfest 2021. They are the sons of Marcus and Kristen Bergman.
Adelynn Preston, 6, left, and her brother Parker Preston, 3, both of New Bremen, enjoy the swings on Friday, Aug. 13, at Bremenfest 2021. Their parents are Jeff and Chelsea Preston.
Israel Hoying, left, of Minster, waits his turn as Hunter Waterman, of New Bremen, tosses a bean bag in the corn hole tournament at Bremenfest 2021 on Friday, Aug. 13.
The “Misfits” defeat “Off in the Mud” in a Saturday, Aug. 13, afternoon in a match of mud volleyball at Bremenfest 2021.
A float full of U.S. veterans takes part in the Bremenfest Parade on Sunday, Aug. 15.
Rich DeLombard rides the High Wheel as part of the Bicycle Museum’s entry in the Bremenfest Parade 2021 on Sunday, Aug. 15.
The 2020 state champion New Bremen High School football team takes part in the Bremenfest parade on Sunday, Aug. 15.
Kenna Forsthoefel, 6, left, and Kohen Forsthoefel, 3, both of Coldwater, scramble for candy on Sunday, Aug. 15, afternoon during the parade at Bremenfest 2021. Their parents are Kari and Thad Forsthoefel.
2021 Bremenfest Queen Emma Kreig, of New Bremen, daughter of Seb and Susan Kreig, throws candy in the Bremenfest parade on Sunday, Aug. 15.