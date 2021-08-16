The Baby Bunch gathers

Wilson Health’s mom’s group “The Baby Bunch” gathered at Geib Pavilion at Tawawa Park on Friday, Aug. 13 to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. The event, called “picnic in the Park: In it Together” was co-sponsored by the Shelby County Health Department. It was The Baby Bunch’s first meeting since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News