Commission OKs two requests

SIDNEY — A replat request to create two lots out of one parcel on Michigan Street and the final plat for phase I of the Bur Oak subdivision were both approved by the Sidney Planning Commission during its Monday evening meeting.

The request of CESO, on behalf of Dale and Michael Jamieson, was approval for a lot split replat of one parcel to create two new lots on the south side of Michigan Street, west of Vandemark Road. The property is located in the B-2, community business district.

A site plan review is in process for a commercial building on one of the lots, said Barbara Dulworth, community development director. Private easements include an access easement which will provide the drive access for both new lots from Michigan Street. The access easement makes a 90-degree turn and continues to the east property line to potentially connect to the semi-truck parking lot behind McDonald’s and Kentucky Fried Chicken to allow a secondary egress to Vandemark Road.

When asked about what will be going in at the location, Brad Copp, vice president of construction with Compton Addy, told commission members an Aspen Dental and also an urgent care will be developed in one of the lots. He said they are not sure yet what will happen with the larger piece of land. He also said they plan to have a curb cut (between a sidewalk and the street) to line up with Walmart across the street to provide access (for wheelchairs and strollers, for example).

In other business, the commission OK’d the request of Choice One Engineering, on behalf of MSGA Development, was for a final plat of phase I of the property located north of Russell Road, west of St. Marys Avenue, and east and south of Interstate 75.

The subdivision includes five phases, with one through four being residential development, and Phase 5 being commercial development adjacent to St. Marys Avenue. A preliminary plat was approved at the June 21, Planning Commission meeting. This phase includes 54 new residential lots and five new streets.

Hoewisher Road, the thoroughfare through the subdivision, will extend north from the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Russell Road, with a right-of-way width of 80 feet, Dulworth said. The remaining four new streets are local streets with direct access to the lots and have a right-of-way width of 50 feet. Two new cul-de-sac streets intersect with Hoewisher Road, Castle Court to the south and Sir Sidney Court to the north of phase I. Nice Way connects Castle Court and Knights Way. Bishop Court intersects with Knights Way; it is stubbed at the northern boundary of phase I, and will be extended in phase II. The street width for Hoewisher Road in this phase will be 41 feet curb to curb with no on-street parking and the street width of the remaining streets will be 32 feet curb to curb with parking on one side.

Among other details, Dulworth said detention basins are located on private property and must be maintained by the Home Owner’s Association (HOA). A draft of the covenants and rules for the HOA have been submitted for city review.

Commission member David Gross questioned about the detention basins being maintained. Dulworth, and also Mick Given, attending on behalf of MSGA Development, explained the process of who is responsible for the maintenance up until the HOA takes full responsibility for the detention basins. After a home is sold, he explained, a fee is billed initially and then annually to the home owner for the HOA’s maintenance of the detention basins.

Also, Commission member Merrill Asher and Chair Tom Ehler expressed concern about the road width of Hoewisher Road and future traffic growing in that area. Dulworth and Given explained a traffic study was completed to ensure for adequate room and growth.

Both recommendations will be sent to the Sidney City Council for further consideration at a future meeting. However, the phase I final plat approval is contingent upon the understanding engineering/construction plans and bonding or surety must be approved by the city engineer prior to the final plat being presented to City Council.

