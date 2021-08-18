125 years

August 18, 1896

The attendance at the Teachers’ Institute is larger this week than it was last and the interest appears to be growing. Prof. W.H. Venable, Doctor of Literature in the Walnut Hills High School, is giving instructions in literature. He is a man of small stature, but possessed of a giant intellect and the use of language to paint his subject in the most concise and impressive language on the mind of his hearers.

———

Mrs. Francis W. Leiter delivered a lecture on the “Evil of Intemperance” yesterday afternoon at the Teachers’ Institute. Her address was of a scientific character showing the deleterious effect of alcohol on the human body.

100 years

August 18, 1921

The Sidney Board of School Examiners has set the dates of Aug. 26 and 27 for holding an examination of applicants for teacher’s certificates and for renewal of teacher’s certificates. These will be held at the high school both mornings at 8 o’clock.

———

The nomination of Lowell E. Blakely was sent to the Senate today by President Harding to be postmaster at Botkins. He has been endorsed by the Shelby County Republican executive committee and recommended by Congressman Cable.

75 years

August 18, 1946

State liquor agents have been instructed to enforce an old 1888 state statute prohibiting the sale of liquor within two miles of an agricultural fair.

———

Roadside Park, South Dixie highway, has been closed by mutual agreement between the state highway department and the Shelby County health department. The action was taken because of the deplorable condition of the river from Sidney’s sewerage discharge and numerous dead fish.

50 years

August 18, 1971

A Belle Center, Ohio, native will open an office in the Fort Loramie Medical Building for the practice of dentistry. Dr. John R. Campbell, a graduate of Bowling Green State University in 1964, received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at Ohio State University in 1969.

———

Fred Billing took first place in the Moose Junior Golf League, at the Moose Country Club on Wednesday. Scoring a 37 on the first nine and 41 the second time around, Fred fired a 78 gross and a 72 net to stand out in the round that drew 16 competitors.

25 years

August 19, 1996

ANNA – Clifford Clements was hired Monday by the Fairborn City Board of Education as the new principal of Fairborn High School. Clements has been principal at Anna High School since 1991.

———

Barb Neer was installed as president of the Sidney-Shelby County Senior Citizens on Aug. 16 by former Sidney Mayor Doris Blackston. Neer then named Farrel Kaplan as her new vice president, to serve along with Evelyn Fair as secretary and Marge Roach as treasurer for the remainder of the year. Longtime organization president Betty Eckhart resigned recently.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

