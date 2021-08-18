In Motion continues fourth Sundays through October

WAPAKONETA — In conjunction with Auglaize County: In Motion, the Auglaize County Historical Society and many of the county’s village historical societies and museums announced that they will continue the fourth Sunday Open Houses for 2021, with numerous sites open for tours every fourth Sunday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m., through October.

The next fourth Sunday is this weekend, on Aug. 22.

The following sites will participate in Sunday’s countywide open house:

• ACHS’ Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main St., Wapakoneta;

• Cridersville Historical Society, 111 W. Sugar St., Cridersville;

• New Bremen Historic Association’s Luelleman House, 120 N. Main St., New Bremen (1 to 3 p.m.);

• NBHA’s Pape House, 236 N. Main St., New Bremen (1 to 3 p.m.);

• New Knoxville Historical Society, 107 E. German St., New Knoxville; and

• Uniopolis Historical Society, E. Ohio St. (State Route 67), Uniopolis.

Fort Amanda, state Route 198, will be open from dawn to dusk, as usual, while the Armstrong Air & Space Museum will also be open its normal Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants are asked to follow the safety protocols of each site they visit.

“We hope that many local residents will stop by and visit several of these sites on Sunday, making an afternoon of learning more about our county’s history from our many museums. We encourage folks to leave their comfort zone and visit a spot in Auglaize County about which they would like to learn more. We so appreciate the collaboration of many of our village historical societies,” Historical Society Administrator Rachel Barber said.

Auglaize County: In Motion is the heritage tourism initiative based upon the themes of motion, movement, and transportation reflected in so much Auglaize County history. In Motion projects have been funded on three separate occasions by the Ohio Humanities Council, including this year, when $11,000 was awarded. This third grant will allow the historic sites and museums to incorporate QR codes and other technology to encourage heritage tourism and inform visitors.

Founded in 1963, the Auglaize County Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets, and shares the history of Auglaize County, enriching lives by connecting people and communities to the past and to each other.

For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, please contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419/738-9328. The Auglaize County Historical Society is also on Facebook.