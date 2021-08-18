Scavenger hunt hosted by Piqua-Caldwell Historic District

PIQUA — The Piqua-Caldwell Historical District will be holding a scavenger hunt for the second year in a row.

The scavenger hunt, which started during quarantine last year as a way to safely get families outdoors, will have hunters searching for 16 specific architectural features found on homes or business properties within the district.

“We look forward to seeing people put on their walking shoes and joining us,” PCHDA board member Denise Klosterman said. “It’s a great way for people to get a little exercise while having fun searching for the various architectural elements. Last year our members really enjoyed seeing families get outside to do the hunt together and it was so much fun to hear all the giggles and chatter among them in the neighborhood.”

Hunters can pick up their map at 528 N. Downing St. in Piqua between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Aug. 28. Everyone who finds all 16 elements can return their map to the same location to be eligible for a drawing of several $25 gift cards. There is no charge to participate, however, there will be a freewill donation box available for anyone who wishes to help defray costs for the day.

To learn more about the historic district and this association, check out the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association on Facebook.