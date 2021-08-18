Commissioners award bids for wall replacement, highway paint striping

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners awarded bids for the Board of Elections wall replacement project and highway paint striping program among their recent actions.

The commissioners awarded the bid for the 2021 Board of Elections wall replacement project on July 29 to Westerheide Construction Co. The contract amount is $172,800.

They opened two bids for the 2021 highway paint striping program on Aug. 3, and on Aug. 5 awarded the bid to Aero-Mark Co. The contract amount is $131,318.

The commissioners adopted a resolution Aug. 10 to execute the participation agreement for the OneOhio Subdivision Settlement with McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health, Inc., and AmerisourceBergen Corp. regarding the pursuit and use of potential opioid litigation settlement funds.

They released $91,643.68 in permissive auto license fees to the city of Sidney on Aug. 5.

The commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $220,261.22 on Aug. 3, $1,452,411.41 on Aug. 5 and $618,653.74 on Aug. 12.