125 years

August 19, 1896

Baseball excitement in Cincinnati and Baltimore is at fever heat. The teams from these cities are neck and neck in their race for the pennant. Business at some places during the games is almost suspended; the interest in the games being greater than at any previous year.

———

A team of horses owned by J.C. Royon ran away last evening. They started about two miles out the Russell pike, and ran to the hill on the Wapakoneta pike where they ran into a horse and surrey driven by Mrs. Chris Enders. While coming down this hill one of the horses fell, pulling the other down and the wagon ran on top of them.

100 years

August 19, 1921

The 90-year-old “DeWitt Clinton” train which made its first run in 1831 and is now making a tour of New York Central lines in the Midwest, will made a five-minute stop in Sidney at 6:15 tomorrow evening.

———

Charles Buehler, pattern maker at the Monarch Machine Tool Co., who holds a patent on a baseball bat, has just sold that patent to Hillerich and Bradsby Co., Louisville, Ky., manufacturer of the famous Louisville Slugger baseball bats.

75 years

August 19, 1946

W.R. Anderson, Port Jefferson Road, was elected president of the First National Exchange Bank during the regular meeting of the board of directors of the bank yesterday afternoon. He was named to fill the vacancy created by the death of J.C. Cummins.

———

The gross cash income per acre for Shelby County farmers in 1945 was $39.25, according to a report compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. This is more than double the 1936-39 average of $16.96.

50 years

August 19, 1971

FORT LORAMIE – Point View Resort, scene of the weekly double elimination horseshoe tournament drew another record crowd of 34 players. Joe Kiser and Virgil Arkenberg went undefeated to take first place.

———

With the announcement of Coach Dave Haines as the Grand Marshal, the final plans are complete for the fourth annual VESPA “Kick-Off Day” parade scheduled to begin at 12 noon next Saturday in downtown Sidney.

25 years

August 19, 1996

FORT LORAMIE – Donald Murphy of Fort Loramie has qualified to compete in the finals of the second annual Harrah’s Millionaire Maker National Championship of Slots tournament on Oct. 4 and 5 in Atlantic City. The local resident was one of five winners at the millionaire maker qualifying tournament held at Harrah’s Las Vegas last week.

———

Fairlawn Schools new teachers are Alice Beeman, middle school language arts; Debra Lear, family consumer science for grades 7-12; John Cupps, math for grades 7-12; George Wells, library technician; Annette Bollheimer and Kay Greve, learning disabilities as well as Rick Hayman, principal.

———

New teachers at Anna Local Schools are Traci Morgan, third grade; Beth Homan, primary multi-handicapped along with Lisa Huelskamp, gifted science at Anna and Botkins.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-12.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org