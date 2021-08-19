Historical Society presents New Knoxville House in virtual program

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Auglaize County Historical Society will present “The New Knoxville House” with administrator Rachel Barber as a Facebook Live event on Monday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. on the Auglaize County Historical Society Facebook page. The event is free and open to the public.

Founded in 1836, the population of this Auglaize County village is 1,084, according to 2019 data.

Nonetheless, the village features a wide and well-preserved variety of residential architecture from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Barber’s image-filled presentation will highlight a number of these houses.

“We’re excited to showcase some of the many beautiful historic homes in this very historic part of Auglaize County,” Barber said.

To access the event, simply go to the Auglaize County Historical Society’s Facebook page a little before 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 23. The program will appear as the most current post on the page.