Sidney BOE OKs new SEA contract

SIDNEY — A new three-year agreement with the Sidney Education Aasdociation was approved during Monday night’s Sidney City Schools Board of Education meeting.

The contract — Aug. 1, 2021, to July 31, 2024 — was approved vy a 4-0 cote with board member Mandi Croft absent from the meeting. The SEA members had approved the contract prior to the board voting on it.

The first year of the contract — 2021-22 school year — calls for all steps to be restored to staff members impacted by the wage freeze, which was approved in 2011-15 contract.

In year two of the contract — 2022-23 school year — staff will receive a 2% increase plus an additional $100 added to their salary. Year three of the contract — 2023-24 school year — will see a 2% increase plus $100 added to their salary.

The new contract, said Treasurer Mike Watkins, eliminates the “ steps indexes” for each year an employee works for the district.

“We knew one of the goals we had was to get away from the typical salary schedule where, if there was no base increase, the person would still move up a step receive the benefit of the index,” said Watkins. “We wanted to move away from the step index.:

The first year of the contract restores the steps of each person to reflect the number of years they have in education, said Watkins.

Negotiations between the two sides included began with a 1% increase plus moving up a step which was included in the district’s 5 Year Forecast. or Discussions between the two sides eventually resulted in the 2% increase plus the $100 added to the person’s salary, Watkins said.

“Two percent is where we ended up talking about,” said Watkins. “The 2% plus $100 made them (SEA membership) comfortable with this significant change so that’s the direction we went.

“We’re happy with it and they’re happy with it and we got were able to move away from the index,” he said.

Superintendent Bob Humble said he was pleased with the negotiations and the approval of the new contract.

In other business, the board:

• Heard a presentation from Vartek concerning their progress during the 2020-21 school year and what’supcoming for the 2021-22 school year. Vartek handles the district’s technology needs.

• Approved a five-year contract with FINALSITE for website hosting services. The contract runs from Aug. 1, 2021, to June 30, 2026, at a cost of $13,440 per year with a one-time setup cost of $18,000.

• Approved the renewal of the Branching Minds Platform license for one-year at a cost of 421,366.

• Approved purchased service contracts with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for s detention aide, $19.86 per hour, and bus aides at $18.98 per hour.

• Appointed Jason Schaffner as the Ohio School Board Association delegate and Mandi Croft as the alternate.

• Approved the PowerSchool invoice from Schoology for $32,723.10.

• Approved the list of game help workers for the school year.

• Accepted the resignation of custodian Randy Adams.

• Hired Bridget Steed as a tutor.

• Hired Marcia Vordemark as a substitute aide and Terry Bateman as a substitute bus driver.

• Approved supplemental contracts for Sarah Sybert, junior varsity girls soccer coach; Payton Boshears, junior varsity volleyball assistant coach; Kristen Morgan, Sidney Middle School cheer advisor; Ken Kellner, cross country head coach; Terry Wsard, Sidney High school assistant football coach; and Nathan McClain, SMS assistant football coach.

• Approved extended day contracts for Kate Marter, Tonya McLain and Oshaae Peart, SHS guidance, up to five days each; Cody Myers, SHS Vo-ag, up to 20 days; Misty Shroyer, cook manager, up to 10 days; Jill Hanke, curriculum instruction support, up to 10 days; and Beth Abbott, preschool student service coordinator, up to 15 days.

• Approved the new staff position of Family and Community Coordinator to be paid 100% from Federal Program Grant funds.

• Approved the bus stops for the 2021-22 school year.

The board’s next meeting will be Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at the board office.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

