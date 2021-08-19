First day at a new school

Jackson Center fourth- and fifth-grade science teacher Cali Keplinger, left, to right, of Huntsville, makes sure Kyndel Huddleston, 9, of Sidney, gets organized with help from Morgyn Parsons, 10, of St. Marys, during the first day of school at Jackson Center Local Schools on Thursday, Aug. 19. It was Keplinger’s first day teaching in Jackson Center. She has replaced the former science teacher Lora Clinehens who retired last year. Kyndel is the daughter of Leah and Cody Huddleston. Morgyn is the daughter of Alyssa Parsons.

