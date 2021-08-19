Brookside Labs expands

Brookside Labs President and CEO Lucas Baker, center, of Troy, talks to a tent full of employees and visitors during an open house celebrating the expansion of the Brookside Labs facilities located at 200 White Mountain Drive in New Bremen. Standing with Baker are Consultant Peter Maybach, left, of Warrenton, Va., and Chief Culture Officer Lauren Kuck, of New Bremen. Seventy five percent of Brookside Labs’ business is Ag based. They help farmers test their soil and determine what nutrients it may need. Other customers include golf courses and greenhouses. Brookside Labs is expanding their lab space and has expanded their office space.

Cutting the ribbon on the expanded facilities.

Susan Manchester speaks.

Some of the new office space.

Future lab space still under construction.

A wall of living plants in the facility.

