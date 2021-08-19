Jordan visits Sheriff’s Office, STAR House

Ohio’s Fourth District Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, left, visits the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning, Aug. 13. Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye explains to Jordan the history of the sheriff’s office shown in the pictures and memorabilia in the display case.

Dave Spicer, deputy and firearm simulator trainer, left, and Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, center, show Jim Jordan, Ohio’s Fourth District Republican Congressman, right, how the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s firearm simulator works during a visit to the sheriff’s office on Friday morning, Aug. 13.

Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, left, and Ohio’s Fourth District Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, speak about the purpose of the STAR House they were touring Friday morning, Aug. 13, that is located on the property of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office during Jordan’s visit.