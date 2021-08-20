125 years

August 20, 1896

Marshal Stockstill received a letter from the Deputy Sheriff at Adrian, Michigan this week inquiring if a local minister had a wife in Sidney. The letter stated that he had a wife and family living in Canada.

On Aug. 25, the Cincinnati, Hamilton and Dayton Railway will run a personally conducted excursion from Cincinnati to Mackinac Island at the extremely low rate of $5.00 for the round trip. At Toledo, passengers will embark on the palatial new steamer of the D. & C. “City of Mackinac” for the island.

100 years

August 20, 1921

A reunion of 33 Spanish War Veterans of Shelby County was held at the fairgrounds yesterday. At noon an elaborate dinner was served by Mrs. Shatto which differed much from the Army fare enjoyed by the boys in 1898.

The first new Dodge Brothers sedan arrived in Sidney on Friday. Ever since the arrival it has been the center of attraction at the Dodge Brothers sales room on South Ohio. With the attractive price of $1785, f.o.b. (free on board) Detroit. Mr. Watkins predicts unlimited possibilities with his new car for the coming year.

75 years

August 20, 1946

Institution of an auxiliary of Memorial Post 4239 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars was held at the armory last evening. Mrs. Alillian Valentine is president of the new organization; Mrs. Virgil Alexander, senior vice president; Mrs. Charles Setsor, junior vice president; Mrs. Joseph Raterman, secretary; Mrs. A.C. Neer, treasurer, and Mrs. Dean Bunker, chaplain.

Two new directors were named and two others were re-elected at the annual meeting of the Shelby County Community Chest held last evening. New members named to the board are, Dr. H. Eugene Crimm and L.R. Oller, with George Allen and Dr. C.E. McCorkle re-elected.

50 years

August 20, 1971

John F. Wagoner, 61, general manager of the Sidney Tanning Co. since 1969, died of an apparent heart attack about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The attack occurred at his home and he was pronounced dead on arrival at Wilson Memorial Hospital.

The Botkins Grain & Feed Company has announced the appointment of two men to head the operations of its newly-built service center and warehouse. Robert Braun has been named manager of the new customer service, while John Schnippel is the sales representative for Provico Feeds, a division of the Botkins Grain & Feed Company.

25 years

August 20, 1996

Surrounded by tires, Denver Cooper of Central Ohio Contractors works at the Shelby County agricultural waste day Tuesday at the fairgrounds. Organizers of this first-ever event in Shelby County said it was successful, with more than 700 tires, 3,000 pounds of dry pesticides, 3,000 pounds of liquid pesticides, 100 batteries, 2,500 gallons of used motor oil, and 200 gallons of antifreeze collected for recycling or disposal.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

