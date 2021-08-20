Shelby County reports 3 more COVID-19 hospitalizations

SIDNEY – Shelby County reported three more residents were hospitalized because of COVID-19 this week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 5,063 cases of COVID-19 with 175 hospitalizations and 98 deaths during the pandemic.

There are 4,753 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 212 active cases – up from the 164 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,171,557 cases of COVID-19 with 63,915 hospitalizations, 8,649 intensive care admissions and 20,648 resident deaths.

Ohio reported 3,446 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, which is up from the 21-day average of 2,140 cases.

Hospitalizations are up with 170 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 99, and intensive care admissions are up with 10 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of nine.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 294.3 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 244.9 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 259.2 cases per 100,000 residents, which is up from the 194.2 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

In Shelby County, 15,318 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 31.53% of the population and up 207 people since last week. Statewide, 5,958,494 people have been vaccinated, which is 50.97% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

