OVI checkpoint set for Friday night in Auglaize County

WAPAKONETA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), along with the St. Mary’s Police Department and the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, will conduct an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Auglaize County.

The OVI checkpoint will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Celina Road.

According to an OSP press release, the OVI checkpoints are funded by federal grants and are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also he held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes, the release said.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink” the release said. “Don’t let another life be lost the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel.”