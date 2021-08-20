OVI checkpoint to be held in Auglaize County by OSP

WAPAKONETA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) will conduct an OVI checkpoint in Auglaize County Friday evening, Aug. 20.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, said an OSP press release, are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

“Based on provisional data, there were 637 OVI-related fatal crashes, in which 685 people were killed last year in Ohio,” Lieutenant Westerfield, commander of the Wapakoneta Post, said in the release. “State troopers make an average 24,000 arrest each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning.