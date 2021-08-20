PorchFest set for Sept. 11 in downtown Troy

TROY — PorchFest is returning to the Troy community in September.

PorchFest opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, with the dynamic T.R.S.S. Drum Corps. This marching band features cymbals, snares and big bass drums with more than eight musicians marching and stirring up percussion. The band is an exciting way to begin the music.

The Artisan Tent Village on Oxford Street between the Hayner and the Troy-Miami County Public Library will open at noon. More than 20 artisan and non-profit vendors will be arranged down Oxford Street, including booths by Barr’s Soapery, Revival Haus, Wood carved flutes by Slow Rise Music, Barbie Lou’s knitted baby dolls as well as wood carvings, woven garments, paintings, jewelry, glassworks and more. Food vendors present include Riddle’s Texas Cowboy Bar-B-Que, Susie’s Big Dipper, Kona Ice, Eat My Taco Truck, Kiwanis snacks, Little Boijon Asian Cuisine and more. Menus and more are available at www.troyhayner.org/porchfest.

The concerts begin at 1 p.m. in the footprint of the Southwest Historic District. Forty bands will play 40 concerts on 40 porches during this festival. Each hour seven new concerts will begin on seven new porches. This festival features a wide diversity of music with country, salsa, rock, polka, chamber, rap, folk and everything in between. The festival brochure is available at www.troyhayner.org/porchfest.

The idea of PorchFest began in Ithaca, New York, in 2007. The Troy PorchFest began in 2019 when Linda Tatarian, a local musician, and Terrilynn Meece bumped into one another at the Dayton PorchFest.

Meece is the music manager at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, which funds and backs the project.

“PorchFest is unique because it takes the whole community to make it successful. In addition to the resources at the Hayner, there are hundreds of local folks involved in bringing this festival to life. It is community celebrating community. Troy is the perfect place to make this kind of magic,” Meece said.