Huffman announces launch of new redistricting website

COLUMBUS – Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) announced the launch of www.redistricting.ohio.gov.

Designed for transparency and easy access, the website reflects the bipartisan cooperation of the seven-member Ohio Redistricting Commission.

“I commend the co-chairs, House Speaker Bob Cupp and Sen. Vernon Sykes, for their commitment of bringing this bipartisan website online,” Huffman said. “This platform brings transparency and easy access to the people of Ohio.”

The website encourages public input and provides access to the data used by the commission as it begins the process of drawing new state legislative maps for the Ohio General Assembly.

Public meetings across the state begin next week. A link to the schedule, times and locations can be found at www.redistricting.ohio.gov/meetings.

Learn more about the process at https://fb.watch/7vripjrGxy/.