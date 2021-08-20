Edison State’s 3rd annual Drive for Scholarships a success

PIQUA – The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College enjoyed beautiful weather at the scenic Piqua Country Club golf course during its third annual Drive for Scholarships event on July 30.

The event welcomed 92 participating golfers, as well as volunteers and sponsors, and raised $14,675.26 for scholarships, bringing the total funds raised through the annual event to $33,083.89. All proceeds directly benefit the student scholarship program, which provides Edison State students with the opportunity to attain higher education.

The TDW Investments team placed first in the scramble, consisting of the following golfers: Tyler White, Bradley Ellis, John Shreves and Mark Winkeljohn. Placing second was the Edward Jones: Chris Slattery team, consisting of Chris Slattery, Al Reister, Scott Bradley and Tom Christy. Third place was taken by the Waibel Energy Systems team, consisting of Gordon Fairchild, Mike Wilson, Robb Kincaid and Todd Elwere.

The event also included several competitions, with the following winners: Longest Drive (Men) No. 5, Tom Christy; Longest Drive (Women) No. 12, Judy Williams; Closest to the Pin No. 9, No. 14 and No. 17, Doug Tipps (No. 9), Dennis Zimpher (No. 14) and Tyler White (No. 17); Closest to the Water No. 4, Doug Kachele; Straightest Drive No. 2, Jon Saxton; and Target Game Split the Pot No. 7, Roger Brown.

In addition to 18 holes of golf, the scramble included lunch, a putting contest, a skins game and raffle prizes. The putting contest winners consisted of Al Reister, Tom Christy, Ray Laughlin and Jay Westerheide.

Event sponsors included Driver sponsors Franklin University and Edison State Community College; Putter sponsors Ray and Bettye Laughlin, Park National Bank, Premier Health-UVMC, and Dr. Doreen and Len Larson; Lunch sponsor Wilson Health; Hospitality Cart sponsors Clark, Schafer, Hackett and Greenville National Bank; Prize sponsors KTH Parts Industries, Inc., Scott Family McDonalds, and VPP Industries; Tee/Green sponsors AIM Media Midwest, Dr. Rick and Beth Hanes, John and Ginger Warner, Tony and Karen Wendeln, Baird Funeral Home, Brethren Retirement Community, Bruns General Contracting, DH Productions, Edward Jones: Chris Slattery, Fifth Third, Galbreath Realty, Hamler-Gingrich Insurance, Hartzell Propeller, Marias Technology, Market Smart Solutions, LLC, Mutual Federal, SHP, The Edison Foundation, Versailles Exempt Village Schools, Waibel Energy Systems, Wayne HealthCare, and Westerheide Construction; Team Photos sponsor Greenville Federal; and sponsors Buckeye Ford, Dayton Dragons, Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Dunham’s Sports, and Piqua Country Club.