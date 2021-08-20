Board discusses new dog park

SIDNEY — The Sidney Recreation Board discussed and named the dog park being constructed at Deam Park during its August meeting on Aug. 2.

Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier presented the board with a PowerPoint presentation to show the dog park site plan located at Deam Park. According to board minutes, funds from the Steenrod estate and money at the Community Foundation for Joe Rudy along with additional funds from the city of Sidney will fund this dog park. The total cost of this project will be around $50,000.

The funds will pay for fencing, concrete, two small table shelters, two benches, trash receptacles, dog bags, water fountain, the transition area and signage. There will be two areas for dogs to play. One side will be a 120 foot by 70 foot area, and the other side will be a 50 foot by 70 foot area. Each side will include a bench and shade shelter area.

Gaier informed the board he gave a small presentation about the dog park to the Shelby County Ohio Animal Rescue Foundation, and it may be interested in funding some agility equipment for the park in the future.

The board voted to name the larger area Steenrod Dog Park and the smaller area Rudy Dog Park. The dog park will be open the same time as Deam Park, which is from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The dog park could open as soon as late September.

In other business, Jannides asked how the Sidney Water Park was going this summer. Gaier told her the pool and concession stand receipts look good.

Board Chair Amy Zorn asked if there had been anymore vandalism since the incident at the pool. Gaier said there had been some turfing at the Landrum soccer fields, and a second memorial tree near Stolle Bridge was broken off.

Gaier reminded the board the water park closes for the season on Aug. 8.

The next Sidney Recreation Board meeting is set for Sept. 13.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

