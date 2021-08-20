On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is for City Council to hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public official/employee.

Upper Valley Career Center

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Centre Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.