125 years

August 21, 1896

Mrs. Dorothy Spangler was pleasantly surprised at her home on South Ohio Avenue last evening by a number of her friends. It was her 71st birthday. Though much older than those present at the surprise she was as spry as any of them.

———

One day last week someone entered the residence of Jacob Finkenbine, who lives one and a half miles east of Anna. While Mrs. Finkenbine was resting on the couch a burly looking tramp came down the stairs and out of the house. Mrs. Finkenbine notified the neighbors but as the tramp had a good start it was useless to pursue him.

100 years

August 21, 1921

It has been estimated that at least 5,000 persons were at the Big Four depot Saturday evening to see the famous “DeWitt Clinton” train and engine No. 999, which formerly hauled the Empire State Express.

———

Booths were being put up today in preparation for the grand opening of the Merchants exposition tomorrow evening around the court square. Parades, automobile shows, and free displays are all part of the five-day exhibit, according to H.E. Bennett, chairman for the event. The exposition will close Saturday with a Mardi Gras costume contest.

75 years

August 21, 1946

Richard Wiley and Lewis Schaffer, co-owners of the Farm Repair Shop, located at 611 Wagner Avenue, today announced they are ready to serve the public. They are equipped to do all types of repair on farm buildings and equipment.

———

W.H. Stratton, chairman of the publicity committee for the first annual kick-off dinner the Yellow Jackets Boosters Club will stage on Sept. 4, reported today that 200 of the 300 tickets available have already been sold. The kick-off dinner, set for the Masonic Temple, is designed to start the approaching school year off with a winning attitude throughout the Sidney area.

50 years

August 21, 1971

Local 725 of the International Union of Electrical Workers (AFL-CIO), a union representing about 2,000 Copeland Refrigeration Corp. employees, broke ground Monday for a new union hall. Unity Hall is being built on an 11.7 acre tract on the east side of County Road 25A just north of the Great Miami River.

———

Bunny’s Pharmacy clinched the Monday night divisional toga of the Moose Industrial Golf League with a 4-2 win over runner-up Sidney Ready Mix. The championship squad is made up of: Mike Bonnoront (captain), Mike Olsen, Jim Risk, Steve Hubbell, and Hugh Bonnoront.

25 years

August 21, 1996

Minster High School junior Lauren Shenk brought home a gold medal as the Dayton Lady Hoopstars won the 1996 AAU Girls 15 and under National Basketball Championship held July 19-27 in Nashville, Tenn. Shenk is the starting point guard for the Hoopstars. Eighty teams, representing AAU organizations in 40 states, participated in the National AAU tournament.

———

Jackson Center School students will meet the following teachers new to the district: Jason Ware, junior high math, seventh grade reading and geography; Janet King, hearing-impaired primary teacher; Juli Buirley, vocal music for K-12; and Mary Beth Hodnett, gifted for grades 2-6 and social studies for junior high.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-14.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org