Growing Women in Agriculture returns in September

FORT LORAMIE — The 2021 Growing Women in Agriculture celebration will be held Thursday, Sept. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. at St. Michael’s Hall, 33 Elm St., Fort Loramie.

The evening will include a unique blend of educational and fun agriculture information, specifically targeted to the women in the community. The cost is $20 per person, with an additional $35 for an optional pre-event Make ‘n Take class by 937 Designs. A portion of the fee will support the Community Gardens at Agape.

Registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 27, with breakout sessions being filled on a first-come-first-served basis as registrations are received.

The evening will begin with heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine sampling and social time at 6 p.m., then follow with the break-out sessions, then end with our featured speaker Brandi Buzzard-Frobose. Frobose is director of communications at the Red Angus Association of America. She is a rancher, cowgirl, and agriculture advocate. Frobose has spoken on MSNBC, FOX, CBS and visited the White House to address issues like climate change, sustainability and nutrition.

Break-out session topics include:

• Minimizing Clutter with Lori Firsdon of Forte Organizer. Firsdon will help participants stop feeling overwhelmed by clutter and start to learn how to effectively manage their things to live a better life.

• Bee an Enthusiast! by Emily Davis of Nate’s Nectar. Davis will share how her family started its bee business and how they manage over 550 hives.

• Working on your Mental Health presented by Jodi Knouff, who is the director of clinical services at the Family Resource Center. She will give participants tips to work through life’s burdens and find peace in a difficult world.

• Herbs, Mixes Oh My! presented by Amber Stephens of Rosebud Ranch in Piqua. Stephens took a passion for growing food and turned it into a growing business of specialty food, herb mixes, and a profitable CSA.

For additional information or to register, download the registration brochure. Participants can also call or email Jill Smith, organization director for Shelby County Farm Bureau, at 877-775-7642 or jsmith@ofbf.org.