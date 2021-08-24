Sidney Alive’s Open Air Dinner returns Thursday, Sept. 2

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive will be bringing back The Open Air Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 2, on the grounds of the Shelby County Courthouse.

This year’s event is sponsored by Ruese Insurance Group as they celebrate their 135th anniversary.

The evening will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., where guests can enjoy a cash bar with wine, beer, a fall cocktail, lemonade, water and pop. A fresh fruit and vegetable tray along with cheese cubes and crackers will also be available to enjoy.

The farm-to-table dinner will start with a fresh salad and appetizer which will be served at 6:30 p.m., then the main course and dessert will follow. The meal will be prepared and catered by The Spot Restaurant. Crossway farms will provide in-season, fresh produce for the meal as well as gardens mums and fall décor, and the Shelby County Pork Producers will provide the pork for the main course.

The Muleskinner Band will be back this year to serenade the guests as they enjoy dinner surrounded by twinkle lights and rustic, fall inspired décor. A photo-op display will also be present and run by John Hemp of Hemp Imagery. Photos can be ordered after the event.

Tickets are on sale now for this annual fundraising event for Sidney Alive and can be purchased through the Sidney Alive website, sidneyalive.org or by visiting the event page on Sidney Alive’s Facebook page.

Sidney Alive thanks the Shelby County Courthouse for allowing the event to be held on the grounds, and thanks everyone who takes the time to make this event a success. The Open Air Dinner is made possible because of all of Sidney Alive’s community sponsors and donors, including the city of Sidney and Emerson Climate Technologies.