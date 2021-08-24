Fall classes to begin at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — Fall classes at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will begin Sept. 2.

The Hayner and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, dance — including popular ballet and ballroom dance classes — genealogy, computer technology and several classes just for kids.

For more information about the fall classes and to register, visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. The Hayner is open from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.