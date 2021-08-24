NB Council approves fire truck purchase

NEW BREMEN – The New Bremen Village Council met Monday night, Aug. 23, to agree to the purchase of a new fire truck and to finalize annexation of land south of town.

Council approved an order for a new Pierce Enforcer Top Mount Pumper fire truck. The cost is expected to be $823,000 and will be delivered in approximately 18 to 24 months. Mayor Bob Parker said the unit will have a pump installed in the front in order to facilitate drawing water from ponds.

Also finalized was the annexation of three properties from German Township along SR 66 south of the village, totaling 8.59 acres.

In related news, Village Administrator Brent Richter reported to council that he had applied for a grant under House Bill168 to defray part of the $149,520 expense for installing sanitary lines to the annexed properties.

He said he also applied for another grant under House Bill 168 to help pay the costs for a $685,000 project to dredge out the two sanitary lagoons at the wastewater treatment plant.

Jacob Larger, council finance committee chair, reported that July revenue to the village was $1,082,568.69 and expenses were $839,418.18.

In council action, approved was the first reading of an ordinance to allow a 25 foot setback variance for the Mescher Properties LLC on Lot 10 in Bunker Hill industrial park. The company had requested the variance in order to turn the property plans around to allow better access for trucks entering the planned cold storage facility.

Council also approved a resolution to pay a $5,425 bill from HA Dorsten for a power wash and aggregate sealing a walkwayat Komminsk Legacy Park.

Second readings were approved for two ordinances, one to establish a Sewer Capital Fund for future expenditures and another to establish Special Revenue Fund for Asset Forfeiture.

Third readings of two ordinances were approved, one to adopt amendments to the official zoning map of the village of New Bremen and another to adopt a CRA Agreement with Mescher Properties LLC

Tabled was an ordinance to increase waste water rates until a study is completed later in the year. Also tabled was an ordinance accepting the donation of a sign for the Lockkeepers House from New Bremen Historical Society and Miami Erie Canal group.

Council then went into executive session to discuss property. No decisions were announced when they resumed regular session.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

