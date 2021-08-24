Coffield elected Kiwanis Ohio District Treasurer

CLEVELAND — The Ohio District of Kiwanis International recently held its 104th annual convention at the Marriott hotel in Cleveland Ohio.

At the delegate session, where next year’s officers were voted on, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield was elected as the Kiwanis Ohio District Treasurer. Coffield is only the second member of the Sidney Kiwanis to be elected as district treasurer in its 100-year existence.

The Ohio District has 24 division, 206 Kiwanis Clubs and over 6,000 Kiwanis members. In addition, the Ohio Kiwanis supports an additional 14,000 members in the Kiwanis Family which consists of Circle K, Key Clubs, Builders Clubs, K Kids and Aktion Clubs.

Coffield will be responsible for helping to determine the district budget, reviewing all financial transactions of the district, and assisting in investment decisions. The budget for the 2021-22 administrative year is over $250,000.00.

“I am excited about helping continue the many projects that Kiwanis perform every year in the state of Ohio. People who know me, know that I am a ‘numbers guy’ so this position should fit my strengths really well,” said Coffield.

Coffield’s term as district treasurer will run from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.

Kiwanis is a global organization of member-volunteers who are dedicated to improving the world, one child and come community at a time.

Kiwanis members dedicate more than 18 million volunteer hours and invest more than $107 million annually in projects that strengthen communities and serve children. Working together, Kiwanis members achieve what one person cannot accomplish alone. When you give a child a chance to learn, experience, dream, and succeed, great things happen. Internationally, Kiwanis is home to more than 8,500 clubs in 80 nations with nearly 600,000 adult and youth members.

Locally, some of the Kiwanis club projects include over $14,000 in college scholarships to local high school seniors each year, sponsorship for a high school sophomore to attend the Hugh O’Brien Leadership conference, Cribs for Kids Project, the Sidney High School Key Club, establishment of the Kiwanis-Rotary All-nclusive Park at Tawawa Park, the Shelby County Aktion Club sponsorship, bell ringing for the Salvation Army, the Little Free Library, Adopt-A-Highway, Adopt-a-Park, the summer reading program at the library, the Imagination Library, the support of local food pantries, the Teen of the Month, the Teen of the Year and many more activities.

More information about the Sidney Kiwanis Club can be found on Facebook (Sidney Kiwanis).