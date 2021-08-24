The first day of recess

First-grader Leland O’Leary, 6, of Sidney, climbs upside-down on the Holy Angels Catholic School jungle gym on Tuesday, Aug. 24, the first day of school. The thermometer read 85 degrees while the kids were playing but everyone of them seemed impervious to the heat as they never stopped moving until recess was over. Leland is the son of Ryan and Jannel O’Leary.

First-grader Leland O’Leary, 6, of Sidney, climbs upside-down on the Holy Angels Catholic School jungle gym on Tuesday, Aug. 24, the first day of school. The thermometer read 85 degrees while the kids were playing but everyone of them seemed impervious to the heat as they never stopped moving until recess was over. Leland is the son of Ryan and Jannel O’Leary. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_SDN082521HolyAngels1stDAy.jpg First-grader Leland O’Leary, 6, of Sidney, climbs upside-down on the Holy Angels Catholic School jungle gym on Tuesday, Aug. 24, the first day of school. The thermometer read 85 degrees while the kids were playing but everyone of them seemed impervious to the heat as they never stopped moving until recess was over. Leland is the son of Ryan and Jannel O’Leary. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News