Helicopter finds new home

The U.S. military helicopter that has long sat in front of the old AMVETS Post 1986 building at 1319 Fourth Ave., is lifted into the air by a crane that put it down on a flatbed trailer before it was driven out of town Monday. The helicopter was removed because AMVETS Post 1986 had to leave the building due to a lack of new members causing financial issues and sold the building. The helicopter has been reissued to the city of Lebanon, Mo,m where it will be displayed at the Fallen Warriors Memorial on the northeast portion of Elm Street and Washington Street intersection within the city limits.The city has been waiting for a helicopter to join the memorial for over 10 years. Twisted Discounts, which sells liquidated items from large retailers, is now located in the former AMVETS building.

The U.S. military helicopter that has long sat in front of the old AMVETS Post 1986 building at 1319 Fourth Ave., is lifted into the air by a crane that put it down on a flatbed trailer before it was driven out of town Monday. The helicopter was removed because AMVETS Post 1986 had to leave the building due to a lack of new members causing financial issues and sold the building. The helicopter has been reissued to the city of Lebanon, Mo,m where it will be displayed at the Fallen Warriors Memorial on the northeast portion of Elm Street and Washington Street intersection within the city limits.The city has been waiting for a helicopter to join the memorial for over 10 years. Twisted Discounts, which sells liquidated items from large retailers, is now located in the former AMVETS building. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_SDN082521HelicopterRemoved.jpg The U.S. military helicopter that has long sat in front of the old AMVETS Post 1986 building at 1319 Fourth Ave., is lifted into the air by a crane that put it down on a flatbed trailer before it was driven out of town Monday. The helicopter was removed because AMVETS Post 1986 had to leave the building due to a lack of new members causing financial issues and sold the building. The helicopter has been reissued to the city of Lebanon, Mo,m where it will be displayed at the Fallen Warriors Memorial on the northeast portion of Elm Street and Washington Street intersection within the city limits.The city has been waiting for a helicopter to join the memorial for over 10 years. Twisted Discounts, which sells liquidated items from large retailers, is now located in the former AMVETS building. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News