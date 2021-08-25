125 years

August 25, 1896

Three Sidney young ladies had somewhat of an exciting experience on the Dingman pike last night. They had passed the Mosquito Creek bridge on their wheels when someone jumped from the underbrush at the side of the road. The lady in front took a header and the two following in the rear did likewise, the ladies and bicycles being piled up in one pile. Who the man in the underbrush was is unknown.

———

The much advertised and talked of ball game between the saloon keepers and bar tenders and the clerks of Sidney was played at the ball park in East Sidney yesterday afternoon. It is estimated there were more than 800 people present. Although the game was filed with muffs, wild throws and passed balls, there was occasionally some good playing, enough to make the game interesting. The bar tenders won by a score of 36 to 12.

100 years

August 25, 1921

The North Point Park is to be enlarged by the addition of a lot with 45-foot frontage on Ohio and Wapakoneta Avenues. The lot was purchased for $375 by the North Point Park committee and will be donated to the city when the payments are complete.

———

Ground was broken this morning on the Ralph Kah property at the corner of Ohio Avenue and South Street for the erection of a new gasoline service station, The company will be known as the Home Oil Co., consisting of local residents, Leo McFarland, Arthur Hale, Ed. C. Wolfe, and Ralph C. Kah. Sinclair oil and gasoline will be handled by the company.

75 years

August 25, 1946

Miss Dorothy Morrison and Miss Dorothy Dull will be guest soloists at the services at the Methodist Church tomorrow morning – Miss Dull at the organ and Miss Morrison a vocal solo.

———

Although some meat packers have stopped buying cattle and hogs until after the OPA prices are set next week, the Val Decker Packing Co., at Piqua, is continuing the purchase of livestock. At Troy, Robert Hoover, treasurer of Braun Brothers Packing Co., said his company would purchase neither cattle or hogs until OPA announces new ceiling prices.

50 years

August 25, 1971

Neil A. Armstrong, the first man to step on the moon, announced Wednesday in Washington that he has resigned as administrator of aeronautical development with the U.S. Space Agency to become a professor of engineering at the University of Cincinnati.

———

MCCARTYVILLE – Sacred Heart parishioners will greet a new minister at a reception at 8 p.m. Monday in the church undercroft. Rev. Geroge Stenz comes to McCartyville from St. Patrick’s Church, Troy, where he had been minister for more than 10 years.

25 years

August 25, 1996

PHOTO: John Voorhees of Sidney puts his radio-controlled Arrowmaster bi-plane through its paces in a field near Sidney High School Wednesday afternoon. Voorhees said the planes can reach altitudes similar to those flown by full-size aircraft. However, he prefers to keep his plane at about 500 feet so that it is in sight and away from other air traffic.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

