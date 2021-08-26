New Knoxville Historical Society prepares for renovations, Sept. 11 activities

NEW KNOXVILLE — In the early spring of 2021, the New Knoxville Historical Society trustees committed to a fundraiser to restore logs on the log cabin, bricks on the doctor’s office, and foundation work of the doctor’s house.

The barn was resided early in the spring as part of the restoration project. Meyer Restoration from Piqua was chosen to restore the buildings of the Heritage Center. The historical society anticipates the company will begin work on these buildings in late August or early September.

The following is planned for Sept. 11:

• 8 a.m. to noon: The Society will participate in the village garage sales.

• 1 p.m.: The Society will officially dedicate its newly acquired historical marker located on the corner of German Street and Mill Street. The marker honors the three buildings placed on the National Registry of Historical Buildings.

• 1:30 p.m.: The New Knoxville band, under the direction of Abby Smith, will be in concert on the yard of the Heritage Center.

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: The Kevin Scott food truck will be parked on the grounds to serve lunch to anyone in the village.