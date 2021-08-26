Big Buddies program up and running

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County announces that another year of the Big Buddies program is up and running.

The Buddies program is a nine-month commitment where high school freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors agree to work with and mentor elementary aged children two times per month. During these meetings, the high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one on one with a little who is assigned to them. These matches work on different educational and recreational activities. This year’s curriculum will be focused around therapy games.

The Buddies program this year is at a total of seven different sites in both counties for the 2021-2022 school year. These sessions are held at Greenville, Ansonia, Tri-Village and Versailles in Darke County, as well as Longfellow, Northwood and Emerson Elementary Schools in Shelby County.

High school mentoring programs have become a widespread component of many nationally affiliated Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies. Studies prove that children from who spend time with a positive role model are more likely to become healthy productive adults. The Big Buddies program has proven beneficial not only for the “Littles” but for the high school volunteers, as well. Anyone interested in becoming a mentor in the site-based program can contact 937-547-9622 or 937-492-7611 for more information.