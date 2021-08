SIDNEY — A National Overdose Awareness Day rally will be held Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the courtsquare in Sidney.

There will be several speakers, local resources with information of where you can go to get help, or if you just need to talk to someone. There will be a moment of silence for everyone who has been lost to addiction.

Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, any questions or concerns contact Megan Burchett on Facebook.