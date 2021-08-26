Graduating from Safety Town

Conrad Shanley, left, 5, of Sidney, shakes the hand of Sidney Patrol Officer Cody Nelson as Sidney Community Resource Officer Bryce Stewart waits to hand Conrad a Safety Town certificate of completion. Conrad and other kids had a graduation ceremony from Safety Town at the Sidney Police Department on Thursday, Aug. 26. Safety Town is a four-day class that taught kids a wide range of ways to be safe. Some of the lessons included traffic safety, gun safety, bus safety and fire safety. Conrad is the son of Michelle and Ryan Shanley.

Conrad Shanley, left, 5, of Sidney, shakes the hand of Sidney Patrol Officer Cody Nelson as Sidney Community Resource Officer Bryce Stewart waits to hand Conrad a Safety Town certificate of completion. Conrad and other kids had a graduation ceremony from Safety Town at the Sidney Police Department on Thursday, Aug. 26. Safety Town is a four-day class that taught kids a wide range of ways to be safe. Some of the lessons included traffic safety, gun safety, bus safety and fire safety. Conrad is the son of Michelle and Ryan Shanley. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_SDN082721SafetyTown.jpg Conrad Shanley, left, 5, of Sidney, shakes the hand of Sidney Patrol Officer Cody Nelson as Sidney Community Resource Officer Bryce Stewart waits to hand Conrad a Safety Town certificate of completion. Conrad and other kids had a graduation ceremony from Safety Town at the Sidney Police Department on Thursday, Aug. 26. Safety Town is a four-day class that taught kids a wide range of ways to be safe. Some of the lessons included traffic safety, gun safety, bus safety and fire safety. Conrad is the son of Michelle and Ryan Shanley. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News