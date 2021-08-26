Versailles ready for first day of school

VERSAILLES – Four new staff members have joined Versailles Exempted School District for the 2021-22 school year. Students will return to the classroom Monday, Aug. 30.

According to Superintendent Aaron Moran, face coverings and masks are optional at this time for students and staff.

The new staff members are Caitlin Broerman, third grade; Shelby Stewart, second grade; Kathy Hart, Makerspace/Tech Coach; and Tracy White, high school and junior high FCS.

New class for the school year is the Maker Space program for K-4 grades. There is also an increase of gifted services, Hope Squad and Career Exploration/Life Skills in grades 7-8 (FCS)

“As we begin a new school year, I encourage you to either call us with story ideas and to have photos taken or submit stories and photos yourself. We want to keep our readers informed of what’s going on in the schools in the county,” said Moran.