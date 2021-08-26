Dog show winners

Anna FFA member Lauren Thornhill, 18, of Anna, daughter of Ron and Carin Thornhill, won senior skillathon sheep at the fair.

Anna FFA member Lauren Thornhill, 18, of Anna, daughter of Ron and Carin Thornhill, won senior skillathon sheep at the fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_IMG-4257.jpg Anna FFA member Lauren Thornhill, 18, of Anna, daughter of Ron and Carin Thornhill, won senior skillathon sheep at the fair.

Dog Gone 4-H Club member Lindsey Thornhill, 14, of Anna, daughter of Ron and Carin Thornhill, won overall high points obedience at the Shelby County Fair Dog Show.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_SDN082721DogShowFair.jpg Dog Gone 4-H Club member Lindsey Thornhill, 14, of Anna, daughter of Ron and Carin Thornhill, won overall high points obedience at the Shelby County Fair Dog Show.

Dog Gone 4-H Club member Lauren Thornhill, 18, of Anna, daughter of Ron and Carin Thornhill, won graduate novice at the Shelby County Fair Dog Show.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_IMG-4286.jpg Dog Gone 4-H Club member Lauren Thornhill, 18, of Anna, daughter of Ron and Carin Thornhill, won graduate novice at the Shelby County Fair Dog Show.

Dog Gone 4-H Club member Brent Thornhill, 10, of Anna, son of Ron and Carin Thornhill, won dog showmanship junior A and obedience beginner novice A at the Shelby County Fair Dog Show.