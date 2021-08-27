125 years

August 27, 1896

Roy Redinbo was the winner of the time prize at the 12-mile bicycle race at Midway Park yesterday afternoon. His time was 35:02. The prize was a gold watch.

J.W. Hobby and W.E. Cargill, of Port Jefferson, were in Sidney this morning exhibiting a novel bicycle tandem. It was their two bicycles joined together, the front wheel of one of the bicycles being taken out and the fork fastened to the rear wheel of the other bicycle.

100 years

August 27, 1921

Almost 100 “Bills” took part in the “Bill” parade around the square this afternoon. Prizes were awarded to – William Bertsch, tallest, beating out “Bill” O’Leary by a hair; Little William Crusey, shortest; William F. Valentine, heaviest, and William Fahnestock, oldest.

The Spot truck, driven by Ray Anderson, and Gas company truck, driven by Honey Carey, collided at the alley corner near the Crozier building on Ohio Avenue this morning. Two badly battered trucks were the result.

75 years

August 27, 1946

Louis Warbington Jr., is to sail off on an interesting experience which will see him crossing the ocean and back, landing in either Greece or Poland. Warbington has qualified for a berth on a supply ship which will carry food supplies to war-stricken countries on the European continent.

A vaccine against poliomyelitis may one of these days be found at Johns Hopkins hospital and, if so, a group of chimpanzees, serving as guinea pigs, will share in the credit.

50 years

August 27, 1971

Voters in Sidney’s Third Ward will face a rare task at the polls in November. They’ll get to chose among three city council candidates. Merrill L. Asher, 28, of 807 Sixth Avenue, vice president of the wholesale firm of Asher Inc., filed nominating petitions for a Third Ward seat Friday afternoon. Asher becomes the third man to file for that seat, which is held by Kenneth Hottle. Hottle is seeking re-election to a second term. Also running in that Ward is Edwin O. Neuce, a Juniper Way resident.

A 1961 graduate of Sidney High School ha earned his Doctor of Philosophy degree at the University of Northern Colorado at the summer commencement Aug. 17. He is Jack T. Wilson, who received his bachelor degree from Bowling Green State University in 1965 and his masters degree from that school in 1967.

25 years

August 27, 1996

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – A jury Friday found cigarette companies not responsible for a smoker’s cancer death, a break for the tobacco industry, which lost a similar lawsuit this month and faces new federal regulations The estate and widow of Richad Rogers had sought at least $424,000 from four tobacco companies for lost earnings and medical expenses. Rogers, who sneaked smokes at age 5, grew into a three-pack-a-day habit, died of lung cancer in 1987 at the age of 52.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

