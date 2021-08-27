Shelby County reports 8 more COVID-19 hospitalizations

SIDNEY – Shelby County reported eight more residents were hospitalized because of COVID-19 this week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 5,171 cases of COVID-19 with 183 hospitalizations and 98 deaths during the pandemic.

There are 4,811 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 262 active cases – up from the 212 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,197,873 cases of COVID-19 with 65,035 hospitalizations, 8,751 intensive care admissions and 20,723 resident deaths.

Ohio reported 3,446 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, which is up from the 21-day average of 2,140 cases.

Hospitalizations are up with 182 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 129, and intensive care admissions are up with 15 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 11.

In Shelby County, 15,464people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 31.83% of the population and up 146 people since last week. Statewide, 6,024,148 people have been vaccinated, which is 51.547% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

