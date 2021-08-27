Area Agency on Aging offers workshop regarding Adult Protective Services

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging will present a 3.0 credit hour workshop continuing education regarding Adult Protective Services from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, online via Zoom.

The cost is $40 to earn CEUS or $20 to attend without CEUs. Advance registration is requested by Sept. 13. More information and the registration form is available at https://info4seniors.org/news/educational-opportunities/ or by emailing khaus@info4seniors.org.

Brooke Lynch, who holds a B.A. in Sociology from Wright State University and a M.S. in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati, will be the workshop presenter. She is currently a supervisor with Montgomery County Job and Family Services in the Adult Protective Services unit in Dayton, where she was previously an adult protective services specialist for 11 years, receiving Worker of the Year award in 2014.

The workshop will cover Adult Protective Services specific to Montgomery County and addresses general goals and services that apply to all counties.

Workshop participants will gain clarification on common misconceptions about Adult Protective Services, and hear case examples as well as success stories. This workshop will provide clarification on the role that Adult Protective Services plays in the community and increase awareness on older adult abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

The Ohio Board of Nursing accepts events approved for counselors and social workers for continuing nursing education.