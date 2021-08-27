Keeping the pool perfect

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Property Manager Ray Zachrich, of Sidney, replaces a missing tile on the bottom of the YMCA swimming pool on Friday, Aug. 27. The pool has been closed since Aug. 22 for cleaning and maintenance. It will reopen after Sept. 2. Besides replacing missing tiles and cleaning the existing tiles Zachrich has been resealing the gutter line. The pool is original to the building which was constructed in 1973. Zachrich had the pool inspected by Patterson Pools. Patterson Pools said the pool was in excellent condition for its age. Zachrich started as a janitor in 2019 and has quickly worked his way up to property manager.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News