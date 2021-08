Oktoberfest button revealed

Unveiling the 2021 Minster Oktoberfest button are, left to right, Minster Oktoberfest President Adam Meyer, Minster Mayor Dennis Kitzmiller and Button House Chair Leon Mertz, all of Sidney. The button was unveiled at the Centennial Park Gazebo on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News