No negative issues caused by DORA

SIDNEY — The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) has had no negative impact on downtown Sidney, it was reported during Sidney City Council’s Monday evening meeting.

City Manager Mark Cundiff reported information he gathered from Police Chief Will Balling and Sidney Alive Executive Director Amy Breinich upon the one year review of its implementation on Aug. 24, 2020. The DORA ordinance adopted last August contained a clause calling for a review be completed after the first year.

Breinich, who was in attendance Monday night, requested for City Council to consider expanding the DORA’s days and hours of operation for businesses serving Saturday brunch as well as for the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market wine sales. She noted it was not something that had to be determined immediately, but possibly considered in the future.

Council member Jenny VanMatre asked if there have been any problems with trash because of the DORA. She was told no issues were reported. Council member Ed Hamaker asked about the number of wristbands that have been issued since the DORA opened. Breinich told him over 3,600 DORA cups have been purchased since its inception.

Council members were in favor of expanding the DORA’s hours and directed Breinich to work with city staff to prepare legislation to bring back for further consideration in the future.

In other business, City County adopted an ordinance to levy special assessments for the construction and replacement of certain described curb and gutters in the city of Sidney. Randy Magoto, engineering manager, said a city contractor completed the work for property owners who did not complete their own curb and gutter replacement during 2021. The city engineering department itemized these assessments and gave a list of property owners to the clerk of council on June 29. He told council notices of payment due will be sent to residents two weeks after Monday’s adoption of the ordinance. Property owners then will be given 60 days to pay the bill or have it placed on their property taxes over a five-year period through the Shelby County Auditor’s Office.

City Council was also introduced to two ordinances to establish tax increment financing (TIF) districts for the MSGA Development Ltd. property, located north of Russell Road, west of state Route 29, and east of Interstate 75. These are companion ordinances are associated with the Burr Oak Development. One of the ordinances pertains to the multi-family and commercial areas of the development. The other pertains to parcels associated with the Burr Oak single-family residential development.

Council members expressed excitement about the project moving forward. They also discussed payments to be credited to the TIF fund being available for roadway maintenance as well as other uses for the payments in place of taxes.

Mick Given, with MSGA Development, thanked City Council for their willingness to partner on this project. He said final numbers are still being development, but a final contract had been signed earlier that day with Ryan Homes for the housing development. Given expects work to begin within a week of the Monday meeting.

The two ordinances will return for further consideration on Sept. 13.

In other action, council adopted a resolution authorizing the Cundiff to enter into a special event use permit with Sidney Alive for the presence and use of alcoholic beverages in city park areas in conjunction with the Paddles, Peddles and Pints event. Paddles, Peddles and Pints will be held at Custenborder Field on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

During council comments at the end of the meeting, Mayor Mike Barhorst said the Shelby County Commissioners have decided to join the Regional Transportation Planning Organization. He also shared the Ohio Historical Marker for the Zenas King Bridge will be dedicated Saturday, Sept. 18, at 2:30 p.m.

