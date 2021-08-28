125 years

August 28, 1896

A Free Silver club has been organized in Anna with George W. Hensel as chairman, C.B. Elliott, secretary, and John Jones, treasurer. The club is made up of members from both Franklin and Dinsmore townships.

———

The annual picnic of the White Feather Church Sunday School was held Saturday in Baker’s Grove, a half-mile northwest of the church. It was a pleasant occasion, but the attendance was not as large as usual.

100 years

August 28, 1921

The Commercial and Industrial exposition given last week under the auspices of the Sidney Retail Merchants Association and businessmen closed Saturday night with a mammoth crowd in the city to see the festivities. The Mardi Gras parade was the feature, many appearing in costume. Miss Frances Potter, selected during the week as Queen of the Exposition, was presented a wristwatch.

———

The village of Port Jefferson will hold its annual homecoming on Labor Day. The day-long activities will include horseshoe pitching contests, sack race, fat man’s race and a ball game.

75 years

August 28, 1946

A business deal of importance was completed this morning with the sale of the Sidney Laundry, Wapakoneta Avenue, by L.P. Cornthwaite to the X-L Laundry, Inc., with James Houck, Piqua, president, and Seymour Perlis, also of Piqua, secretary and treasurer.

———

Elsass-Myers Construction Co. was awarded the contract for the construction of the Miller ditch in Loramie Township when bids were opened yesterday. According to County engineer Rex Price, the firm’s bid was $7,491.

50 years

August 28, 1971

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Reds Manager Sparky Anderson has been rehired for the 1972 season, just as he had expected despite the club’s second division status this year after winning the 1970 National League pennant.

———

Salm & Sharp Funeral Home, 502 South Ohio Avenue, Sidney, will hereafter be known as Salm & Wiley Funeral Home. The announcement was made by William E. Salm and Harold O. Wiley, co-owners of the firm.

25 years

August 28, 1996

Phoenix Ho and Wendy King, both seniors at Sidney High School, have been nominated for the third annual Wendy’s High School Heisman Award, according to Principal Greg Johnson. The national awards program, created by Wendy’s, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) and the Downtown Athletic Club in New York City, recognized academic achievement, community service and athletic accomplishments of high school senior men and women.

———

New teachers to the Sidney City Schools include Melissa Carman, Lowell; Kathie Plaine, Sidney High; and Lori Meier, who will serve the entire school system. Tammy Pfenning will teach at Northwood while Jane Gardner, Tracy Nuss and Kelly Kriegel are assigned to Bridgeview.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-19.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org