Edison State honors employees of the semester

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recently recognized outstanding employee performance during an “All College” meeting.

Each semester, Edison State recognizes a faculty or adjunct faculty member and a staff member with an Employee of the Semester award. This semester, an additional team category was added, which “recognizes the collective efforts of an outstanding group of individuals who worked to complete a project that was important to the college’s mission, goals, and/or directives,” said Elizabeth DuBois, coordinator of Employee Recruitment, Training and Development.

Gail Ahmed, Adjunct Faculty Member; Roger Fulk, Academic Project Specialist for Workforce Development & Work-Based Learning; Amber Hare, Director of Career Pathways Advising; Eric Rhoades, Database & Applications Developer I; and Jared Shimp, Database & Applications Developer II, were named the spring 2021 employees of the semester. The honorees were provided with an evening in the Edison State suite at a Dayton Dragons game on Aug. 20.

Ahmed was nominated for her willingness to go above and beyond for her students each day, as well as her exceptional leadership and support during the transition to distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a nominator said, that went so far as “to help one instructor who struggled with adjusting to the online format by printing students’ submissions, driving the submissions to the faculty member, and then picking them back up and assisting the faculty member with posting grades and feedback.”

Ahmed has been an employee of Edison State for 11 years and holds a Master of Science in Education.

Fulk also showed great initiative during changes caused by COVID-19. Fulk was hired as a direct walk-up contact, and when those duties were reduced, he used his graphic design skills, creativity, and knowledge of Career Services to create weekly updates for the department.

“Roger is using his outstanding skills to enhance the communications to students from Career Services. His eye-catching and timely designs draw in students and community partners that then access our great career advisors,” a nominator said.

Fulk has been an employee of Edison State for nearly two years and holds a Master of Science in Education.

Hare, Rhoades, and Shimp were nominated for their dedication and hard work to set up Advise, a service that allows college staff to provide student services through text messaging.

A nominator said, “These three have walked many individuals through what they need to do to access and work within Advise. They have looked at all angles, from professional advisors to full-time faculty to adjuncts.”

Hare has been an employee of Edison State for 16 years and holds a Master of Education in Higher Education Administration. Rhoades has been an employee of Edison State for 15 years and holds an Associates of Applied Science in Systems Engineering. Shimp has been an employee of Edison State for six years and holds an Associates of Applied Business in Computer Programing.

All Edison State employees who demonstrate a commitment to the performance excellence goals, core values, and continued growth are eligible to be nominated for the award. Those eligible for the award are nominated by their peers and then selected by the Valuing People Committee.