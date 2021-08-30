YMCA gets ready to launch new youth programs

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA is gearing up for their Fall Program Season with by adding new programs for youth to their lineup.

In addition to many of the favorites such as swim lessons, martial arts, gymnastics classes, Nerf battles, and a STEM & Robotics Club, they are launching a Young Leaders Club for youth ages 10 to 14. The Young Leaders Club will give opportunities for volunteering at the Y and in the community while also leading a new Youth Activities Committee and forming friendships by participating in fun events like horseback riding, zip lining, taking leadership trips and so much more.

Another new addition to the fall line-up is the Super Athletes program for youth with special needs. Super athletes will meet once a month to participate in different activities such as soccer, basketball, rock climbing, swimming, and more. Youth do not need to be Y members to participate. Cost is $5. The first time this group meets will be on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 2 to 3 p.m. Bridget Stewart, Program Coordinator for Youth and Sports and Rose Schutte, Program Coordinator for Gymnastics and Special Events, decided to launch Super Athletes after seeing the success of this summer’s Camp You program, in partnership with the Shelby County Board of DD for youth with special needs.

“The kids were having so much fun trying new activities with their peers,” says Schutte. “We wanted a way to continue these fun experiences for them.”

Cheerleading is taking a comeback at the YMCA as an added enhancement to the ever-popular Fall Basketball League for kids ages 3 to 10. This new Cheerleading League will give kids age 3 to 10 the opportunity to learn motions, jumps, stunts, chants, and cheers, and then perform during the weekly basketball league games. Registration deadline for both basketball and cheer will be Sept. 25.

For complete details on all these new programs, including dates, cost, and more, visit the Y’s website at www.sidney-ymca.org and click on “Program Guide” or call 937-492-9134 or stop by the Welcome Center.