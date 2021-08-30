Versailles MusicFest set for Sept. 11

VERSAILLES — The Versailles High School Alumni Association is finalizing details for their upcoming festival, Versailles MusicFest! We welcome everyone of all ages from all communities, and there is no admission fee.

This entertaining event will begin at noon on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at the Versailles Heritage Park. During this one-day festival, 12 acts will be featured on three different stages showcasing various styles and genres of music.

Along with a day filled with music, there will also be multiple social tents serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Food will be prepared and provided by the Versailles Music Boosters.

This year’s entertainment line-up includes:

• The Versailles Community Band, noon to 12:45 p.m.

• Versailles High School Amplified Show Choir, 1 to 1:45 p.m.

• Taylor Westerheide + Bryant Ahrens, 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.

• Kim Kelly Orchestra, 2 to 4 p.m.

• Nightfall, 3 to 5 p.m.

• TommyJohn, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

• Danny Schneible, 5:00-6:30pm

• Matt Meyer + Riley Kremer, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• Boo Radley, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Paul Rosewood, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

• Buff Francis, 8 to 9:30 p.m.

• Empty Tank, 9 to 11 p.m.

Make sure to save this date for a fun-filled day with friends and family! Additional details to follow in the upcoming weeks.