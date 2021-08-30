Sidney begins new school year Sept. 7

SIDNEY — As Labor Day approaches, Sidney City School District students attending classes know there summer vcation is almost over.

Students in grades 3-12 will begin the 2021-22 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

For the students in grades kindergarten, first- and second-grades, the 2021-22 school year will begin on a staggered start over a three-day period. Starting on a staggered schedule gives the younger learners the opportunity to get reacquainted (or acquainted for those new kindergarteners) with the school environment, including navigating the school, learning classroom rules and processes, and fostering relationships among students and staff.

Families will be notified which group their child(ren) will start on – Group A, B, or C. Start dates for the 2021-22 school year for groups are as follows:

Group A – Tuesday, Sept 7, 2021

Group B – Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021

Group C – Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

All K-2 students will attend school on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Open houses

SCS open house will take place the following days for the following schools:

Sept. 1

Northwood, grades 3-4, 4 to 6 p.m.

Sidney Middle School

Grade 5, 5 to 6 p.m.

Grades 6-8, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2

Emerson/Longfellow, Grades K-2, 4 to 6 p.m.

Sidney High School

Grade 9, 5 to 6 p.m. (freshman orientation followed by open house)

Grades 10-12, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Whittier Early Childhood Center will hold Stay-and-Play appointments for preschool students and their families. These will take place Sept. 7-9. An open house for those who can’t make the daytime Stay-and-Play appointments will take place Thursday, Sept. 9, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Are masks required?

At this time, ODH is currently asking individuals who have not been vaccinated to consider wearing a mask/facial covering. However, at this time, Sidney City Schools is not requiring masks/facial coverings for the 2021-2022 school year. We are leaving this decision up to each person or their parents/guardians.

New classes/programs

Recognizing that the education landscape is changing and families are looking for learning opportunities to fit their needs, Sidney City Schools understand that some students need flexibility in what, where, and how they learn. Sidney is excited to introduce the Jacket Virtual Academy (JaVA), a virtual learning experience for students in grades K-12.

Unlike other online learning programs, JaVA is operated by Sidney City Schools and administered by long-time Sidney educators, Tom Clark and Keith Helmlinger, who will work closely with and provide support to students and their families.

Facility updates

Using grant money, the district completed the air quality improvement project at Sidney High School, which air-conditioned the entire school.

“We’re excited to head into the school year, hoping to have a normal start, which means getting back to having families in our buildings throughout the school year,” said Superintendent Bob Humble.

After countless hours of paperwork submission, classroom observations, and document completion by the entire Whittier Early Childhood Center (WECC) preschool staff, Sidney City Schools is proud to announce WECC has earned the distinction of being a Step Up to Quality five-star rated early childhood program. Whittier Early Childhood Center is always welcoming new families to the preschool as children turn three throughout the year. To begin the enrollment process, visit www.sidneycityschools.org and click Enrollment (Preschool) in the quick links on the left. If you have any questions, feel free to call Whittier at 937-497-2275.