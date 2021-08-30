4 injured in crash

SIDNEY — An early Saturday morning crash in the 5000 block of Knoop-Johnston Road is under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office after three people were taken to Wilson Health and fourth was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The crash occurred on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 1:08 a.m. after a silver 2008 Pontiac G6, driven by Malibu Marie DeJesus Prince, 19, of Celina, was traveling northbound on Knoop-Johnston Road and went off the roadway to the right and hit a culvert. The crash report said her vehicle rolled once and then came to a final stop on its wheels. In the crash, one of the passengers was ejected; the three other occupants remained inside.

CareFlight was called and landed in a nearby soybean field to transport Haley Jade Fisher, 18, of Kettering, a back seat passenger on the right side, to Miami Valley Hospital.

Prince was transported by Sidney Fire; front seat passenger Sophia Allen Wiley, 18, of Dayton, was transported by Perry Port Salem Rescue; and Alexia Jade Strunk, 17, of Sidney, seated in the left, rear seat, was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health.

Also with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and EMS personnel, the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash. And Mantor Towing removed the vehicle from the scene of the crash.

According to the crash report, the driver may have been under the influence of medication, alcohol or drugs. Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye said they are waiting on lab results to determine if OVI charges will be filed.

