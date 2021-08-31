125 years

August 31, 1896

The baseball teams that will play at the ballpark tomorrow afternoon will be composed of the following players: Messrs. Odell, Potter, Knauer, Gilfillen, Seely, Kingseed, Keplinger, Royon and Elliott, and Messrs. Bridges, Bland, Custenborder, Conner, Binkley, Kraft, Eisenstein, Hussey, and Blue. A small admittance fee will be charged. Ladies admitted free.

Hon. William J. Bryan on his trip through Ohio will be in Bellefontaine tomorrow. He will arrive there at 12:12 p.m. and after making an address will go to Kenton. A number of Sidney residents went to Columbus this morning to hear Mr. Bryan speak.

100 years

August 31, 1921

A new building and loan association is to be organized in Sidney. It is understood the organization will be known as the Mutual Savings and Loan Association and that it will have a capital of $50,000, a large part of which it is reported has been subscribed, a number of whom are from the county as well as from the city.

The advance man of the Hagenbeck and Wallace circus was in Sidney this morning, completing arrangements for the appearance of the circus here. Due to arrive in the city tomorrow morning, the circus will put up its tents in the Strahlem field, across the river from the south end of Main Avenue, as originally announced.

75 years

August 31, 1946

Shelby County’s share of the state’s $5 million allocation to counties for veterans housing will be $22,654 it was reported today by Don E. Ebright, state treasurer.

Spokesmen for the Yellow Jackets Booster Club today announced that only a limited number of tickets are available for the first annual kick-off dinner to be held at the Masonic Temple Wednesday evening.

A call for aid is being issued by Heiland Post 446, American Legion of Anna and Botkins. Assistance is needed to make possible completion of the new home located between the two communities.

50 years

August 31, 1971

The annual Labor Day chicken barbecue sponsored by the Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club will be held again this year at the Shelby County fairgrounds according to Herbert Schlater, chairman of the Kiwanis Club barbecue committee.

Houston’s FFA booth at the state fair in Columbus brought home a first place rating and a gold medal today after it was adjudged the top booth in the leadership class.

25 years

August 31, 1996

FORT LORAMIE area residents Kevin Pleiman, Chuck Barhorst, Jay Ruhenkamp and Brian Goubeaux are back from the Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyo., with tales to tell and prize money to spend. This marks the second year Pleiman, Barhorst and Ruhenkamp have competed in a rodeo event appropriately called three men and a wild horse. Goubeaux joined the team when Ruhenkamp suffered a broken ankle during the first preliminary round.

PHOTO: The great-great-granddaughters of A.J. Wise, after whom the Fort Loramie Branch Library is named, checks out the new sign outside the library. Katie Puthoff, 9, and Danielle Quinter, 9 are pictured with the sign along with Karen Anthony, branch supervisor.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

